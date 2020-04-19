UrduPoint.com
Taliban Militants Kill 9 Members Of Afghan Uprising Forces In Balkh Province - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Nine members of Afghanistan's public uprising forces have been killed and six others were injured as a result of the Taliban attack in the Sholgara district of the Balkh province, the local police chief told Sputnik.

"Last night, armed Taliban [militants] attacked the Dalan village of this district, and killed nine members of the uprising and six others were injured," Arif Iqbal said, adding that five militants had also been killed in clashes.

Meanwhile, other clashes between the militants and the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces took place in the country's western province of Farah, during which 12 insurgents have been killed and two others were injured.

The incident took place in the province's Balabulok district on Saturday night, according to the statement issued by the army.

In the meantime, the ANA's 203rd Corps has also announced that 10 Taliban fighters had been killed in the provinces of Logar and Wardak.

The Taliban have not commented on any of the incidents yet.

