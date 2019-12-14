UrduPoint.com
Taliban Militants Kill 9 Soldiers In Eastern Afghanistan - Afghan Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 02:02 PM

Taliban Militants Kill 9 Soldiers in Eastern Afghanistan - Afghan Defense Ministry

Taliban militants have killed nine Afghan National Army soldiers in the eastern province of Ghazni, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Taliban militants have killed nine Afghan National Army soldiers in the eastern province of Ghazni, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Yesterday night 9 ANA were martyred by Taliban terrorists in the Qarabagh district of the Ghazni province.

We are investigating the situation and will share more information later," the ministry said on Twitter.

However, according to the 1TV broadcaster, 25 soldiers were killed as a result of the attack. The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility.

The Taliban have been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have also spread across the country.

