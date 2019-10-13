UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Militants Kill District Governor Of Afghanistan's Wardak Province

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Taliban Militants Kill District Governor of Afghanistan's Wardak Province

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Taliban militants on Sunday killed Raz Mohammad Waziri, the governor of the Jaghatu district of Afghanistan's central province of Wardak, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The governor was killed in his own car in the Golai hospital area in the Koti Sangi district in western Kabul.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack in a statement later in the day. Meanwhile, sources in the Kabul police declined to speak about the incident.

The situation in Afghanistan has been tense for almost two decades as the government forces are fighting the Taliban Islamist group, with all the peace initiatives having failed so far. The ongoing instability resulted in the rise of other extremist groups across the country, including the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Governor Russia Car Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

59 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

59 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

11 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.