KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Taliban militants on Sunday killed Raz Mohammad Waziri, the governor of the Jaghatu district of Afghanistan's central province of Wardak, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The governor was killed in his own car in the Golai hospital area in the Koti Sangi district in western Kabul.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack in a statement later in the day. Meanwhile, sources in the Kabul police declined to speak about the incident.

The situation in Afghanistan has been tense for almost two decades as the government forces are fighting the Taliban Islamist group, with all the peace initiatives having failed so far. The ongoing instability resulted in the rise of other extremist groups across the country, including the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).