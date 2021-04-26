Taliban Militants Kill District Police Chief in Eastern Afghanistan - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Taliban militants killed a police chief in country's eastern Paktia province, a source from a local police department told Sputnik.

According to the source, Abdul Rahim, the police chief of Wazikhwa district was shot when he was delivering supplies to the checkpoint on Sunday night.

He later died of the injuries sustained.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.

Bomb attacks and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of the Kabul-Taliban peace talks in Qatar's Doha last September. The Afghan military continues to regularly report on its special operations against Taliban operatives, who are now said to control about three-fourths of the Afghan land.