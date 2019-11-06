UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Militants Kill Kabul University Lecturer In Northern Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:47 PM

Taliban Militants Kill Kabul University Lecturer in Northern Afghanistan

Militants from the Taliban movement on Wednesday killed Aziz Ahmad Panjshiri, a professor at Kabul University, in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Militants from the Taliban movement on Wednesday killed Aziz Ahmad Panjshiri, a professor at Kabul University, in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan.

A spokesman for the Baghlan police chief, Javed Basharat, told Sputnik that the professor was captured by Taliban militants last night when he was traveling from Baghlan to the Kunduz province along a highway.

Panjshiri was shot dead by Taliban militants on Wednesday morning in the central Baghlan province, the spokesman noted.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Baghlan From

Recent Stories

Mayor Karachi inspects road carpeting in Gulshan I ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab serves defamation notice on ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister orders CDA to assess relief measure ..

3 minutes ago

LWMC BoD Member reviews cleanliness arrangements i ..

3 minutes ago

Yemeni Gov't Deal With South Separatists Legitimiz ..

10 minutes ago

NATO Wraps Up Tractable Drills in Estonia, Rotates ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.