Taliban Militants Kill Kabul University Lecturer in Northern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Militants from the Taliban movement on Wednesday killed Aziz Ahmad Panjshiri, a professor at Kabul University, in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan

A spokesman for the Baghlan police chief, Javed Basharat, told Sputnik that the professor was captured by Taliban militants last night when he was traveling from Baghlan to the Kunduz province along a highway.

Panjshiri was shot dead by Taliban militants on Wednesday morning in the central Baghlan province, the spokesman noted.