Taliban Militants Seize Checkpoint After Fighting With Iranian Border Guards - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Afghan agency Aamaj News reported that Taliban militants (the organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) clashed with Iranian border guards, as a result of which they seized the Dost Mohammad checkpoint on the border with Iran.

However, Iranian news agency Tasnim downplayed the reports, saying that the capture of an Iranian checkpoint were not true.