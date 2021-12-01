UrduPoint.com

Taliban Militants Seize Checkpoint After Fighting With Iranian Border Guards - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 09:21 PM

Taliban Militants Seize Checkpoint After Fighting With Iranian Border Guards - Reports

Afghan agency Aamaj News reported that Taliban militants (the organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) clashed with Iranian border guards, as a result of which they seized the Dost Mohammad checkpoint on the border with Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Afghan agency Aamaj News reported that Taliban militants (the organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) clashed with Iranian border guards, as a result of which they seized the Dost Mohammad checkpoint on the border with Iran.

However, Iranian news agency Tasnim downplayed the reports, saying that the capture of an Iranian checkpoint were not true.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants United Nations Iran Border

Recent Stories

Nations Vote 85-10 for US-Backed Ban on Developing ..

Nations Vote 85-10 for US-Backed Ban on Developing Aerosol Nerve Agents - State ..

20 seconds ago
 Russia's Grichishkin Gets 60 Months in Prison, 1 Y ..

Russia's Grichishkin Gets 60 Months in Prison, 1 Year of Supervised Release in U ..

21 seconds ago
 Erupting Volcano Jolted La Palma Record 376 Times ..

Erupting Volcano Jolted La Palma Record 376 Times on Tuesday - Institute

23 seconds ago
 ICAO Urges Measured, Evidence-Based Approach to Ai ..

ICAO Urges Measured, Evidence-Based Approach to Air Transport Restrictions Over ..

25 seconds ago
 Almost 800,000 Afghan Children Face Winter Without ..

Almost 800,000 Afghan Children Face Winter Without Proper Housing - Charity

4 minutes ago
 Top Russian, Pakistani Security Officials Discuss ..

Top Russian, Pakistani Security Officials Discuss Situation in Afghanistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.