Taliban More Negotiable than Kabul 'Puppet' Government - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is more negotiable than the "puppet" government in Kabul, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

"If we compare the ability of our colleagues and partners to negotiate, then the Taliban seemed to me much more negotiable than the puppet Kabul government for a long time," Kabulov said, as aired by the Russia 24 broadcaster.