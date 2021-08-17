Taliban Mostly The Same as 20 Years Ago But With Better English - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have not changed much compared to what they were in the past, except for better English skills, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Apparently, they [the Taliban] are the same, but they speak better English," Borrell told a press conference when asked whether the radical group was somehow different compared to 20 years ago.

Earlier in the day, top EU diplomats held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the militant takeover.