Taliban Mostly The Same As 20 Years Ago But With Better English - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:54 PM

The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have not changed much compared to what they were in the past, except for better English skills, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have not changed much compared to what they were in the past, except for better English skills, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Apparently, they [the Taliban] are the same, but they speak better English," Borrell told a press conference when asked whether the radical group was somehow different compared to 20 years ago.

Earlier in the day, top EU diplomats held an extraordinary meeting to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the militant takeover.

