Taliban Movement Calls On Afghan Leaders To Start Direct Negotiations - Reports

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Taliban Movement Calls on Afghan Leaders to Start Direct Negotiations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Taliban movement has called on Afghan political leaders to start direct negotiations, the Tolo news broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the movement had sent letters to Afghan leaders calling for direct talks.

The office of Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, confirmed that it has received a letter from the Taliban but said that it aimed to create discord in the country.

"They have invited us for direct talks, but the republic side is unified and no efforts have been successful in creating discord on the republic side," Faraidon Khawzon, Abdullah's spokesman, said, as quoted by Tolo News.

A close aide to Hamid Karzai, Afghanistan's former president, also has confirmed that the Taliban asked the ex-leader to participate in direct talks.

World

