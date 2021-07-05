UrduPoint.com
Taliban Movement Controls Over 70% Of Tajik-Afghan Border - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:30 PM

Taliban Movement Controls Over 70% of Tajik-Afghan Border - Source

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Taliban movement is currently in control of over 70% of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, a source in the leadership of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Taliban fighters have already taken control of more than 70% of the line of the more than 1,430-kilometer [888 miles] border with Tajikistan," the source said.

