Taliban Movement Controls Over 70% of Tajik-Afghan Border - Source

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Taliban movement is currently in control of over 70% of the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, a source in the leadership of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Taliban fighters have already taken control of more than 70% of the line of the more than 1,430-kilometer [888 miles] border with Tajikistan," the source said.