Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 02:38 PM

Taliban Mulling Participation in Upcoming Afghanistan Conference in Turkey - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Taliban movement is holding consultations on its potential participation in the UN-led conference on Afghanistan that Turkey will host in April, Suhail Shaheen, a member of the movement's negotiations team, said on Friday.

"About the proposal to convene the meeting in Turkey, we have consultations about that, it is underway. After consultations, we will express our position," Shaheen said at a press conference in Moscow.

More Stories From World

