Taliban Must Abide by Humanitarian Law in Order to Be Recognized - Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have to follow certain conditions, including compliance with humanitarian law, guaranteeing freedom to leave Afghanistan to all those willing to do so, among other things, if they want to be recognized by the international community as a legitimate power in Afghanistan, the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"At the heart of our demands, there is respect for humanitarian law and the protection of all those who have the right to be protected by an asylum, as well as the freedom for those who want to leave Afghanistan to do so, the respect for human rights and, particularly, respect for the dignity of Afghan women, refusal of terrorism.

Free access to humanitarian aid and the establishment of a transitional government against the background of the ongoing negotiations in Doha are also part of our expectations," a ministry's spokesperson said at a briefing.

The Taliban came to power in the Central Asian country on August 15 by entering Kabul and completing the weeks-long offensive across Afghanistan. Many countries have since then evacuated their citizens and limited numbers of Afghan nationals who worked for the foreign missions during the war.

With the August 31 withdrawal deadline less than a day away, France has so far removed over 2,600 people, including more than 2,500 Afghans, from the country. France finished evacuations last week.