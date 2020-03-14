UrduPoint.com
Taliban Must Engage In Peace Talks To Earn Prisoners Release - National Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Taliban Must Engage in Peace Talks to Earn Prisoners Release - National Security Council

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Afghan government has proposed a mechanism for the peace process and it now falls upon the Taliban to engage in inter-Afghan talks to achieve their aims, namely the release of up to 5,000 prisoners in the government's jails, National Security Council Spokesman Javid Faisal said Saturday.

"We proposed a mechanism for the peace process to move forward. Taliban will have to work with us to find a solution, get their prisoners released and push for peace. The ball is in their court now to decide on whether to remain part of the problem or become part of the solution," Faisal said in a tweet.

The release of the Taliban prisoners has become a sticking point that threatens to bring down the already fickle peace negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban movement.

The US-Taliban peace agreement, signed in Doha February 29, contained a promised condition to release up to 5,000 Taliban members from Afghan prisons.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani later announced that Kabul never agreed to the terms but later agreed to release the prisoners gradually in tandem with ongoing peace talks.

The talks appear to be in limbo as Taliban leadership also rejected Ghani's proposal, demanding an immediate handover of all prisoners.

