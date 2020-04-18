UrduPoint.com
Taliban Must Release Afghan Military Personnel, Not Just Civilians - Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:38 PM

The Taliban must continue to release Afghan armed forces prisoners for peace talks to progress, Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on Saturday after the militant organization released several civilians and civil servants from jails

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The Taliban must continue to release Afghan armed forces prisoners for peace talks to progress, Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on Saturday after the militant organization released several civilians and civil servants from jails.

"Taliban must uphold their end on prisoners by releasing ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] personnel from the list that the government has given them. They must also stop capturing and torturing civilians and minors. They must release all civilians in their custody immediately and commit to a ceasefire," Faisal wrote on Twitter.

Faisal added that ten of the 20 armed forces personnel released by the Taliban in the province of Kandahar were in fact civilians who had been detained for years.

During an earlier press conference, the spokesman stated that the Afghan government has so far released more than 350 Taliban prisoners and that the militant organization was failing to release Afghan military personnel.

A Sputnik correspondent obtained voice clips from several prisoners recently released by the Taliban, appearing to indicate that the militant organization is attempting to exchange civilian prisoners for the release of insurgents by the Afghan government.

"I have been a civil servant in the agricultural sector for 13 years and was arrested a month ago by the Taliban. They said to me that we are releasing you in exchange for our prisoners," one individual stated.

Zahidullah Mangal experienced a similar situation, noting that he was arrested ahead of the planned prisoner exchanges.

"My job is in agriculture. I went to my home for a vacation and then someone called me to exit my house. When I went out of my house they told me that we are arresting you in exchange for our prisoners," Mangal said in a voice message heard by a Sputnik correspondent.

A Taliban spokesman stated that the mutual release of prisoners was a bilateral process and that more detainees will be released once the Afghan government frees more Taliban prisoners.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban signed a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha after a week-long commitment to reduce violence held. Intra-Afghan talks are set to begin following the mutual release of prisoners by both the government and the militant organization.

