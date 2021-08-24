UrduPoint.com

Taliban Not Confirming Reports About Political Office Head's Meeting With CIA Chief

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:33 PM

Taliban Not Confirming Reports About Political Office Head's Meeting With CIA Chief

Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid did not confirm reports about the meeting of the head of the political office of the movement, Abdul Ghani Baradar, with CIA Director William Burns

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid did not confirm reports about the meeting of the head of the political office of the movement, Abdul Ghani Baradar, with CIA Director William Burns.

"The meeting between Mullah Baradar and the head of the CIA cannot be confirmed at the moment," the Shamshad news broadcaster quoted Mujahid as saying.

Earlier, the Washington Post, citing unnamed US officials, reported that Burns had held a secret meeting on Monday with Baradar in Kabul. The newspaper believes that the parties discussed August 31, the deadline for the United States should complete the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the evacuation of citizens and helping Afghans.

The CIA declined to comment on the publication's information.

