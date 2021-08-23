Taliban Not Giving US, UK Extra Time to Continue Evacuations, Warns of Consequences

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) will not give the United States and the United Kingdom any extra time to continue evacuations from Afghanistan, August 31 is the red line for the US forces withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sky news broadcaster.

"It's a red line.

[US] President [Joe] Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that ... If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations - the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction," Shaheen said.