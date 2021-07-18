Taliban Not Going to Commit to Ceasefire Unless Their Demands Met- Former Attorney General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization) will not agree to a long-term ceasefire with the Afghan government unless their main conditions, which include the release of 7,000 militants, are met, Jalaluddin Shinwari, who served as an attorney general during the Taliban rule, has told Sputnik.

The next round of the inter-Afghan negotiations started in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday, with the participants and observers noting a positive atmosphere so far.

"The Taliban's terms are the release of 7,000 prisoners and removal of the leaders' Names from the UN sanctions list. Yesterday, the Afghan deputy peace minister dismissed a possible release of 7,000 imprisoned Taliban members.

If this is not done, I doubt that a ceasefire can be implemented," Shinwari said.

The former official stated that all reconciliation initiatives make a positive contribution to the peace process.

"But the meetings in Doha are the most important, and I hope that they will bear fruit," Shinwari added.

The Afghan peace process started in Doha back in September last year and has carried on until now. In recent months, however, it has been complicated by the intensified armed conflict between the Taliban and the government forces across Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of the United States from the country.