Taliban Not Going To Cut Off Ties With Al-Qaeda Terrorists -Acting Afghan Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:50 AM

Taliban Not Going to Cut Off Ties With Al-Qaeda Terrorists -Acting Afghan Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The Taliban Islamist movement is not going to fulfill its obligations to cut off ties with the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia), Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said.

"Unfortunately, despite the Doha agreement between the United States and the Taliban, there is clear evidence that they [the Taliban] do not want to fulfill commitments to cut off ties with al-Qaeda and foreign terrorist groups," Atmar told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

He added that 20 percent of the Taliban members were not residents of Afghanistan.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed the peace agreement in Doha, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. The deal paved a path to the negotiations between the Islamist movement and the Afghan government in Doha. Despite the reconciliation process, the tensions in the country have not de-escalated so far.

