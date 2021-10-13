UrduPoint.com

Taliban Not Going To Remove Ministers From Government Under Sanctions Threat - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) is not going to remove ministers from the government under threat of US and UN sanctions; it is carrying out purges in the Interior Ministry and the Defense Ministry from people who have stained themselves with crimes, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik on Tuesday after the meeting in Qatar with the EU delegation.

On Monday, it was reported that the Afghan interim government held a meeting at which it was decided to expel "unwanted persons" from positions in the Taliban government or the leadership of the movement.

Details were not provided.

Explaining the concept of "unwanted persons," Naim emphasized that the possible expulsion of its members from the cabinet under US or UN sanctions was a "misinterpretation."

"There are employees in the Interior Ministry and the Defense Ministry who stole money from people, committed crimes, and after that said that they belong to the Taliban, they need to be removed from the ranks of these ministries so that they do not cast a shadow on the movement, but this is not about ministers in the government," he explained.

