Taliban Not Going to Take Panjshir Province by Force - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban radical movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) is not going to take the Panjshir province, which is not under the control of the movement, by force, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in an interview with Sputnik.

He denied media reports that the leaders of the resistance had declared the lack of results in the negotiations and the intention of the Taliban to enter the province with the use of military force.

"It was not said that we would enter by force, it was said that we had tried many times to reach an agreement, but the dialogue has not brought results so far and that there are still some difficulties.

At the same time, we want to solve the problem through dialogue ” this is our position. We want to solve the problem, and a peaceful solution is a priority," Naeem said.

He explained that the Taliban wanted Panjshir residents to expel those who create problems.

Commenting on proposals to create a security zone in Panjshir, he called them pointless.

"We have repeatedly said that everyone who wanted to leave the country was given such an opportunity, and, as you can see, they destroyed the airport. At the same time, there are no problems on our part," the Taliban spokesman added.