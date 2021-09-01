UrduPoint.com

Taliban Not Going To Take Panjshir Province By Force - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Taliban Not Going to Take Panjshir Province by Force - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The Taliban radical movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) is not going to take the Panjshir province, which is not under the control of the movement, by force, the movement's spokesman Mohammad Naeem said in an interview with Sputnik.

He denied media reports that the leaders of the resistance had declared the lack of results in the negotiations and the intention of the Taliban to enter the province with the use of military force.

"It was not said that we would enter by force, it was said that we had tried many times to reach an agreement, but the dialogue has not brought results so far and that there are still some difficulties.

At the same time, we want to solve the problem through dialogue ” this is our position. We want to solve the problem, and a peaceful solution is a priority," Naeem said.

He explained that the Taliban wanted Panjshir residents to expel those who create problems.

Commenting on proposals to create a security zone in Panjshir, he called them pointless.

"We have repeatedly said that everyone who wanted to leave the country was given such an opportunity, and, as you can see, they destroyed the airport. At the same time, there are no problems on our part," the Taliban spokesman added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Russia Same Media Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

40 minutes ago
 Third virtual session of â€˜Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of â€˜Digital Next Leadership Seriesâ€™ to highlight â€˜Fu ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

41 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers ..

UAE to participate in World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, Global Parlia ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police pract ..

Dubai and Sharjah Police discuss best police practices

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.