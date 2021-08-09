Taliban Not in Kabul Yet, Undecided Whether to Take on Afghan Capital - Spokesman

Radical movement Taliban (recognized as terrorist organization and banned in Russia) has not yet entered Kabul and has not made any decision regarding the Afghan capital, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Radical movement Taliban (recognized as terrorist organization and banned in Russia) has not yet entered Kabul and has not made any decision regarding the Afghan capital, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik.

"We have not yet entered Kabul and no decision has been taken on this matter. Perhaps the provinces around Kabul will be cleared first. The operations are planned in such a way that it is necessary to clear the other provinces first, and then we will take a decision on Kabul. But the final decision on Kabul has not yet been made," Mujahid said.