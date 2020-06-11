UrduPoint.com
Taliban Not Invited To Join Online Consultations Of Russia, US, Afghanistan - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Taliban Not Invited to Join Online Consultations of Russia, US, Afghanistan - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Taliban movement was not invited to take part in online consultations between representatives of Russia, the United States and Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russia's Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik that the trilateral consultations would be held on June 15. Apart from Kabulov, US Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar will take part in the talks.

"Representatives of the Taliban movement are not expected to participate in the event," Zakharova said at a briefing.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. Initially, the Taliban and the Kabul government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other. However, many believed that the prisoner exchanges that have been taking place over the last few months, as well as the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire, demonstrate some potential for a breakthrough in the Afghan peace process.

