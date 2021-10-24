UrduPoint.com

Taliban Not Participating In Ministerial Meeting Of Nations Bordering Afghanistan- Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) will not take part in a meeting involving foreign ministers of the countries neighboring Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman and the Afghan deputy culture and information minister, said, as cited by the national Ariana news broadcaster.

At the same time, Mujahid reportedly called the summit "good" for Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Khairullah Khairkhwa, the acting minister of culture and information of the Afghan interim government, told Sputnik that the Taliban had not decided yet whether to participate in the summit or not.

The meeting will take place next Wednesday in Iran's capital of Tehran, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

In August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive on the government forces of Afghanistan. The militants announced the war was over after they entered Kabul on August 15. In early September, the Taliban declared the interim all-male government with Hasan Akhund at the helm who had previously served as a foreign minister in the first Taliban government.

