Taliban Not Planning Offensives, Exercises Restraint To Pave Way for US Troop Withdrawal

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Taliban radical movement does not plan to conduct offensives either in the Afghan capital of Kabul or in any province across the country, since it is committed to exercising restraint and enable the US troop withdrawal to proceed normally, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in an interview by phone.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the United States would reduce its military presence in Afghanistan to around 4,000 by November.

"No, it is not true. These are some reports given by the Kabul NDS [National Directorate of Security].

So far we have not launched any offensive against provincial cities, against the capital - Kabul, and nor we have tried to capture them, while in the past, we did launch a massive offensive against provincial cities and the capital - Kabul, but after the agreement, we have not launched that. Every year we announce the spring offensive, but this year we have not announced that offensive too. So we have restrained ourselves in order to pave way for Americans to withdraw from Afghanistan and also to provide for the peaceful solution of the Afghan issue, and we are committed to that," Shaheen said.