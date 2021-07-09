UrduPoint.com
Taliban Not Planning To Hold Talks With Afghan Gov't In Moscow Yet - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is not considering holding intra-Afghan talks in Moscow as of now but this issue will be discussed at the next meetings, spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik.

"There is no talk about this yet. Let's see what happens next, this will be discussed at future meetings," Naeem said when asked if the Taliban movement is ready to hold meetings with the Afghan government in Moscow.

