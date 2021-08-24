Taliban Not Ruling Out Armed Conflict in Panjshir - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Mohammad Yakub, the deputy leader of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) said on Tuesday that the movement is not ruling out armed hostilities against resistance forces in the Panjshir province of Afghanistan, the 1TV news broadcaster reported.

Yakub said that armed conflict may start if negotiations fail, according to 1TV News.