UrduPoint.com

Taliban Not Ruling Out Armed Conflict In Panjshir - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:27 PM

Taliban Not Ruling Out Armed Conflict in Panjshir - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Mohammad Yakub, the deputy leader of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) said on Tuesday that the movement is not ruling out armed hostilities against resistance forces in the Panjshir province of Afghanistan, the 1TV news broadcaster reported.

Yakub said that armed conflict may start if negotiations fail, according to 1TV News.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia May

Recent Stories

RTA, Korean delegation discuss future of transport ..

RTA, Korean delegation discuss future of transport and control systems

39 seconds ago
 Rise in Business Confidence Score good omen for ec ..

Rise in Business Confidence Score good omen for economy: LCCI

53 seconds ago
 Confusion over Ukraine jet 'hijacking' in Kabul

Confusion over Ukraine jet 'hijacking' in Kabul

54 seconds ago
 Dr. Sania briefs newly formed BoD of TVO on Ehsaas ..

Dr. Sania briefs newly formed BoD of TVO on Ehsaas framework

56 seconds ago
 Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Shahkam Fl ..

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of Shahkam Flyover, lists various Lahore pr ..

57 seconds ago
 G7 to Consider Recognizing Taliban Government in A ..

G7 to Consider Recognizing Taliban Government in Afghanistan - Reports

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.