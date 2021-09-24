Taliban Not Seeking Defense Cooperation With Russia at This Stage - Deputy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), currently does not plan to ask Russia to maintain defense cooperation but is not ruling out such a possibility in the future, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There is no need at the moment. Maybe in the coming years we will consider this in line with the interests of our country," Mujahid said, asked whether Afghanistan plans to purchase Russian weapons or interact with the Russian military.