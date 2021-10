(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) did not seek Russia's military assistance, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said on Wednesday.

"No, (they did not seek) military aid at all," Zhirnov told reporters on the sidelines of the Moscow-format consultations on Afghanistan.