Taliban Not Yet in Control of Whole Territory of Afghanistan - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The Taliban (banned in Russia) is not yet controlling the whole territory of Afghanistan, as there is a resistance movement in Panjshir valley, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Taliban are not yet controlling ... the whole territory of Afghanistan. There are reports about the situation in the Panjshir valley where resistance movement forces of Afghan Vice President [Amrullah] Saleh and Ahmad Massoud [one of the leaders of the resistance against the Taliban] have gathered," Lavrov told reporters.