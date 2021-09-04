Taliban Offensive in Panjshir Slowed Down by Land Mines - Reports

The offensive of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) against the capital of Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir has been slowed down by land mines, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday, citing a source in the radical movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The offensive of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) against the capital of Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir has been slowed down by land mines, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday, citing a source in the radical movement.

Landmines are said to be placed on the road to the capital city of Bazarak as well as the provincial governor's residence.

According to the broadcaster's source, the offensive and demining are being conducted at the same time.

Panjshir is the stronghold of the National Resistance Front, led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of late ex-Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and ex-Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself caretaker president. Massoud pledged to step down in case the group forms an inclusive government and guarantees equal rights for all Afghans.