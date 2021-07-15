Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release: govt negotiator

The Taliban have offered a three-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of thousands of insurgent prisoners, a top Afghan government negotiator said Thursday

Nader Nadery, the spokesman for the government's negotiating team in Doha where peace talks with the Taliban have been stalled for months, said it was a "big demand".

"The Taliban has offered a plan for a three-month ceasefire, but in exchange they have asked for the release of 7,000 of their prisoners and the removal of their leaders from the UN blacklist," he told reporters in Kabul.

A spokesman for the Taliban said he was only aware of the suggestion of a ceasefire over the forthcoming Eid al-Adha holiday.

The Taliban is waging a relentless campaign across Afghanistan with the United States and NATO troops almost all but gone from the country, leaving Afghan forces facing crisis.

Spin Boldak is the latest in a string of border crossings and dry ports seized by the insurgents in recent weeks as they look to choke off revenues much needed by Kabul while also filling their own coffers.

"The bazaar is closed and traders are scared that the situation will turn bad," Mohammad Rasoul, a trader in Spin Boldak, told AFP by phone.

"They fear that their products will be looted. There are scores of opportunists waiting to loot." Muska Dastageer, a lecturer at the American University of Afghanistan, said any Taliban ceasefire offer was likely an attempt by them to consolidate the positions they have gained so swiftly in recent weeks.

"A ceasefire now would effectively prohibit (Afghan forces) from retaking the crucial border points which Taliban have captured recently," she tweeted.

"I think the timing of this ceasefire offer has more to do with their wish to consolidate power over these areas." Last year, the government released 5,000 Taliban prisoners as part of an exchange with the Kabul government that helped launch peace talks in Qatar.

"Their release did not bring peace. Instead most of them are now fighting government forces," said Kabul resident Ahmad Jawed.

The negotiations have so far failed to reach any political settlement, and the latest offensives suggest the insurgents are now set on a military victory.