Taliban Open Fire on People Rallying in Support of National Flag in Nangarhar - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Members of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) opened fire on people rallying in support of the Afghan national flag in the eastern Nangarhar province, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Some people were killed and others were injured, the source continued.