UrduPoint.com

Taliban Open Fire On People Rallying In Support Of National Flag In Nangarhar - Source

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:06 PM

Taliban Open Fire on People Rallying in Support of National Flag in Nangarhar - Source

Members of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) opened fire on people rallying in support of the Afghan national flag in the eastern Nangarhar province, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Members of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) opened fire on people rallying in support of the Afghan national flag in the eastern Nangarhar province, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Some people were killed and others were injured, the source continued.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Russia

Recent Stories

Peruvian Foreign Minister Steps Down After Remarks ..

Peruvian Foreign Minister Steps Down After Remarks Critical of Navy, CIA - Repor ..

10 minutes ago
 Situation in Kabul Stabilized Since Weekend, Remai ..

Situation in Kabul Stabilized Since Weekend, Remains Precarious - UK Prime Minis ..

10 minutes ago
 Russian Anti-Submarine Ship Enters Mediterranean S ..

Russian Anti-Submarine Ship Enters Mediterranean Sea - Navy

23 minutes ago
 81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

81 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

23 minutes ago
 Eight Anti-Lockdown Protesters Arrested in New Zea ..

Eight Anti-Lockdown Protesters Arrested in New Zealand - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Russia Records 20,914 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 20,914 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.