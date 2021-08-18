Taliban Open Fire On People Rallying In Support Of National Flag In Nangarhar - Source
Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:06 PM
Members of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) opened fire on people rallying in support of the Afghan national flag in the eastern Nangarhar province, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday
Some people were killed and others were injured, the source continued.