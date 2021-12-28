Taliban Open Fire On Protesters Near Former Ministry Of Women's Affairs In Kabul
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:02 PM
The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) members on Tuesday opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women's affairs in past, a participant of the demonstration told Sputnik
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) members on Tuesday opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women's affairs in past, a participant of the demonstration told Sputnik.
"Taliban opened fire on protesters to stop or suppress protest," he said, adding that filming of the demonstration was not allowed.