KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) members on Tuesday opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women's affairs in past, a participant of the demonstration told Sputnik.

"Taliban opened fire on protesters to stop or suppress protest," he said, adding that filming of the demonstration was not allowed.