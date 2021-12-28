UrduPoint.com

Taliban Open Fire On Protesters Near Former Ministry Of Women's Affairs In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:02 PM

Taliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) members on Tuesday opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women's affairs in past, a participant of the demonstration told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) members on Tuesday opened fire on protesters in Kabul near a building that housed the ministry of women's affairs in past, a participant of the demonstration told Sputnik.

"Taliban opened fire on protesters to stop or suppress protest," he said, adding that filming of the demonstration was not allowed.

Related Topics

Taliban Kabul Fire Protest United Nations Women

Recent Stories

ICC Awards 2021 will be announced today

ICC Awards 2021 will be announced today

7 minutes ago
 PTI diverting resources toward youth to encourage ..

PTI diverting resources toward youth to encourage sports culture: Minister Rai T ..

3 minutes ago
 “Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing e ..

“Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing education in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Presides Over Plenary Meeti ..

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Presides Over Plenary Meeting of Ruling WPK Party - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Plans to Buy Russian Tor-M2 Missile System ..

Belarus Plans to Buy Russian Tor-M2 Missile Systems - Russian Military Corporati ..

3 minutes ago
 Lakki women block road to protest gas loadshedding ..

Lakki women block road to protest gas loadshedding

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.