Taliban Open Military Training Site in Southern Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said that it had opened a military training facility in the southern Afghan province of Zabul.

"The military training center was opened in Zabul province.

400 fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the self-designation of the Taliban regime) took part in the first group," the Taliban tweeted.

The movement came to power in Afghanistan in early September, after the large-scale offensive across the country and the takeover of Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government.

The group then set up a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.