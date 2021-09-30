UrduPoint.com

Taliban Open Military Training Site In Southern Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said that it had opened a military training facility in the southern Afghan province of Zabul.

"The military training center was opened in Zabul province.

400 fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the self-designation of the Taliban regime) took part in the first group," the Taliban tweeted.

The movement came to power in Afghanistan in early September, after the large-scale offensive across the country and the takeover of Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government.

The group then set up a new all-male government, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule and who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

