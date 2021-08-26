MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) is open to Russia's participation in the economy, including the development of mineral resources, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said.

"The Taliban are open to our participation in the economy, including the development of mineral resources, so this is a question for our business," he told the Soloviev.Live YouTube channel.