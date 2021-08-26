UrduPoint.com

Taliban Open To Russia's Participation In Afghan Mining Industry - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Taliban Open to Russia's Participation in Afghan Mining Industry - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Taliban movement (recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) is open to Russia's participation in the economy, including the development of mineral resources, Russian Ambassador to Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov said.

"The Taliban are open to our participation in the economy, including the development of mineral resources, so this is a question for our business," he told the Soloviev.Live YouTube channel.

