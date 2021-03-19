MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Taliban delegation at the so-called extended Troika consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow has objected to a clause on the restoration of an Islamic Emirate, which was included in the joint statement, Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban negotiating team for intra-Afghan peace talks, said on Friday.

On Thursday, Moscow hosted a meeting of the extended "Troika" comprising delegates from Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan. The event was attended by representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban. In the joint statement after the talks, the four major foreign stakeholders urged the Afghan warring sides to reduce violence and immediately engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict. Among other things, the document stressed in its third clause that the UN Security Council does not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate under the Taliban in Afghanistan.

"Of course, with such points, we disagree," Shaheen told reporters when asked about the third clause.

The member of the Taliban delegation added that it was up to the Afghan people to decide what kind of rule they wished for their country.

Meanwhile, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar has welcomed the Troika's joint statement and urged the sides to move toward a peaceful settlement.

The Moscow-sponsored talks come amid global efforts to revitalize the Kabul-Taliban talks in Doha. They are also expected to set the stage for a US-sponsored conference on Afghanistan, slated to take place in Turkey next month.