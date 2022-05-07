UrduPoint.com

Taliban Order Afghan Women To Cover Fully In Public

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Taliban order Afghan women to cover fully in public

The Taliban on Saturday imposed some of the harshest restrictions on Afghanistan's women since they seized power, ordering them to cover fully in public, ideally with the traditional burqa

Kabul, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The Taliban on Saturday imposed some of the harshest restrictions on Afghanistan's women since they seized power, ordering them to cover fully in public, ideally with the traditional burqa.

The Taliban took back control of the country in August last year, promising a softer rule than their previous stint in power between 1996 and 2001.

On Saturday, Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief Hibatullah Akhundzada approved a strict dress code for women when they are in public.

A decree said the best way for a woman to cover her face and body was to wear the chadari, a traditional, blue, all-covering Afghan burqa.

"They should wear a chadari as it is traditional and respectful," said the decree approved by Akhundzada and released by Taliban authorities at a ceremony in Kabul.

"Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes, ..... in order to avoid provocation when meeting men who are not mahram (adult close male relatives)," it said.

Akhundzada's decree also said that if women had no important work outside then it was "better they stay at home".

The Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, which released the new order, announced a slew of punishments if the dress code is not followed.

Women working in government institutions who did not follow the order "should be fired", the ministry added.

Government employees whose wives and daughters do not comply will also be suspended from their jobs, the decree said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Young Male August Women From Government Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Prime Minister assures provision of basic faciliti ..

Prime Minister assures provision of basic facilities to residents of KPK provinc ..

47 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Officer Accused of Murdering Civilians P ..

Ukrainian Officer Accused of Murdering Civilians Pleads Guilty at Crime Scene

50 seconds ago
 DPO chairs crime control meeting

DPO chairs crime control meeting

51 seconds ago
 Three held with liquor, weapons:

Three held with liquor, weapons:

53 seconds ago
 Indian troops, dreaded agencies continue CASOs, ra ..

Indian troops, dreaded agencies continue CASOs, raids in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
 HCCI office bearers express grief over demise of Y ..

HCCI office bearers express grief over demise of Yousuf Kausar Bhatti

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.