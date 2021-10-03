Taliban Order Halt to Weapon Trade in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) A militant-run defense authority in Afghanistan imposed a temporary ban on weapon trade on Sunday, according to a statement shared by the Pajhwok news agency.

The executive order, attributed to the Ministry of National Defense, said that all sales and purchases of weapons, ammunition and undocumented vehicles were suspended until further notice.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) appointed a caretaker authority last month after seizing power in Afghanistan in August. They ordered civilians to hand over weapons and transport that they received from the ousted government or face punishment.