Taliban-Panjshir Negotiations Fail - Taliban Representative

Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:32 PM

Negotiations between the Taliban (banned in Russia) and resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir province gave no results, Amir Khan Muttaqi, the head of the movement's guidance and innovation commission, said on Wednesday

Muttaqi addressed locals in Panjshir in a voice message and said that the "Islamic Emirate" belonged to all people of Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban does not want war with resistance forces.

"Now that the talks have not ended, we have laid siege to all four sides of Panjshir. The people of Panjshir must rise up against those who are running away from talks and encouraging people to fight. The Panjshir issue must be resolved through talks," Mottaki said, adding that "If not resolved, the province will be forcibly taken over".

