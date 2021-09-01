UrduPoint.com

Taliban Parade As Biden Defends US Pullout

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:19 PM

The Taliban prepared on Wednesday to stage a parade showcasing some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, after President Joe Biden defended his decision to end the two-decade war

Kabul, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Taliban prepared on Wednesday to stage a parade showcasing some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, after President Joe Biden defended his decision to end the two-decade war.

The hardliners celebrated the US withdrawal, which was completed on Monday, as a major victory after taking control of Afghanistan last month following a bloody insurgency.

A long line of green Humvees idled in single file on a highway outside Kandahar, the spiritual birthplace of the militant movement, many with white-and-black Taliban flags attached to aerials, an AFP journalist saw.

