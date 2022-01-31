UrduPoint.com

Taliban Pick Female Hospital Chief For First Time - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Taliban Pick Female Hospital Chief for First Time - Source

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) for the first time appointed a woman as a head of an Afghan hospital, a source at the medical facility told Sputnik

According to the source, the Health Ministry picked Malalaya Faizi to head the obstetrics and gynecology clinic in the capital of Kabul.

After the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the international community has repeatedly expressed concern over women's rights in Afghanistan under the rule of the movement, which, in turn, pledged to ensure the rights are respected. Afghan women also staged several protests in the country since the Taliban came to power to demand a slew of rights including to work and education.

