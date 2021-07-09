Taliban Pledge to Fight Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan - Delegation in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will make efforts to prevent drug trafficking from Afghanistan, Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the movement's delegation which arrived in Moscow, said on Friday.

"We guarantee that we will take measures to combat drug production and want to guarantee this to the world community, in particular, to counter smuggling," Delawar said during a press conference.

The delegation head added that the Taliban movement guarantees safe transportation of goods in controlled territories.