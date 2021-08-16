UrduPoint.com

Taliban Pledge To Let Everyone Leave Kabul Airport Unharmed - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

Taliban Pledge to Let Everyone Leave Kabul Airport Unharmed - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), which seized control over Afghanistan, pledged to allow everyone to return home from the Kabul airport if they decide to stay in the country, assuring that civilians will not be harmed, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a Taliban spokesman.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Afghan security forces told Sputnik that several Afghans were killed after the US troops opened warning fire in the airport.

A Taliban spokesman also said that the radical movement controls 90% of governmental buildings, while militants were instructed to prevent damage. Almost all the key checkpoints in Kabul are under control of the Taliban as well.

