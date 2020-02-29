Taliban Pledge to Stick to Peace Deal With US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The Taliban will adhere to the peace agreement signed in Doha on Saturday, the head of the militant group's political office in Qatar said.

"The US and the Taliban movement have successfully concluded talks in Qatar. I congratulate everyone on this achievement. We will comply with the pact and, as a political force, we want it to be implemented by neighboring countries," Abdul Ghani Baradar said.