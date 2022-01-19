UrduPoint.com

Taliban PM Calls For Muslim Nations To Recognise Afghan Government

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 12:40 PM

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise the Afghan government which seized power in August

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise the Afghan government which seized power in August.

"I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we would be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic crisis.

More Stories From World

