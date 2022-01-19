Taliban PM calls for Muslim nations to recognise Afghan government

The Taliban's prime minister called Wednesday on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognise the Afghan government which seized power in August

"I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognise us officially. Then I hope we would be able to develop quickly," Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul called to address the country's massive economic crisis.