Taliban Political Delegation Comes to China for Talks - Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) A Taliban delegation led by chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund arrived in Beijing on Sunday for talks with Chinese officials, the militant group's spokesman said.

"China and the Taliban will discuss the end of US occupation of Afghanistan, good political and economic relations between these two countries, as well as peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region," Zabihullah Mujahid wrote in a statement.

The delegates were welcomed by China's special envoy for Afghanistan, Deng Xijun, with whom Akhund shared the Taliban's stance on the peace negotiations with the United States, Mujahid added.

China, which has traditionally focused on mining in Afghanistan, has been seeking a bigger role in the Afghan peace process in an effort to stabilize the region.

Almost yearlong talks between US and Taliban officials to end the decades-old war broke off earlier this month after a bombing by a Taliban fighter in Kabul killed a US soldier. The Taliban expressed their disappointment with Washington's decision.