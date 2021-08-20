Taliban Political Office Assures Afghanistan Will Have New Constitution

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Afghanistan certainly needs a new constitution and it will be created, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) political office, told Sputnik in an interview.

"There is no doubt that Afghanistan will have a new constitution," Naeem said.

The Taliban spokesman expressed the belief that Afghanistan is currently facing a "state of emergency."

"Now we need to meet the needs of the people, to overcome the vacuum and take other steps later. But in general we do need a new constitution," Naeem added, asked whether the new constitution will be adopted through a referendum.