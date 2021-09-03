Taliban Political Office Chief Baradar to Head New Afghan Government - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the political office of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), will head the new Afghan government, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources in the Taliban.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, a son of the Taliban movement's late founder, and Taliban spokesman Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai will take senior positions in the government, according to the sources.

A source in the Taliban told Sputnik on August 31 that Baradar was appointed as the foreign minister, while Yaqoob will become the defense minister.