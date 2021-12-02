UrduPoint.com

Taliban Positively Assess Results Of Negotiations With US In Doha

Taliban Positively Assess Results of Negotiations With US in Doha

The Taliban movement (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) positively assesses the results of negotiations with the United States in Doha, and sides intend to continue meetings in the future, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Taliban movement (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) positively assesses the results of negotiations with the United States in Doha, and sides intend to continue meetings in the future, Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik.

"Problems are not resolved in one or two meetings, but we believe that these meetings are a positive step, and both sides had a desire to hold such meetings in the future," Naeem said.

