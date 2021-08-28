Taliban Prevent 20 Afghans in Kabul From Evacuating - Slovak Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) prevented 20 Afghans, who were to be evacuated on a Norwegian plane to Slovakia, to pass through a checkpoint at the Kabul airport, Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korčok said

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) prevented 20 Afghans, who were to be evacuated on a Norwegian plane to Slovakia, to pass through a checkpoint at the Kabul airport, Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korčok said.

"A group of 20 Afghans, for whom we agreed on seats on the Norwegian plane, were not allowed to pass through the Taliban-controlled entrance [to the airport on Friday]," Korčok said on Facebook.

The ministry has done everything possible to help the Afghans, who cooperated with Slovakia, and their families to evacuate from Kabul, the minister's statement added.

"Unfortunately, we just received a notification that this group of Afghans was unable to pass through the Taliban checkpoint, in a dramatic turn of events and with threats that weapons would be used, [the Taliban] prevented them from entering the airport," Korčok added.

With these actions the Taliban are violating their own promise that they will allow evacuation from Kabul by August 31, Korčok stressed. He brought forth his sincerest apologies and said that as of now, Slovakia is unable to influence the situation in Kabul, but will not stop working on it.

On Friday, the Taliban announced that they have taken over the control of zones in the military section of the airport. It was further reported that as soon as the United States forces leave, the Taliban will be ready to take full control of the airport.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan including Afghan citizens who worked in close cooperation with the respective countries.